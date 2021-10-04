I understood the whiplash. I confess I had to look up “demigirl” (which, for the uninitiated, means someone who is assigned female at birth but doesn’t fully feel the part). But I never bought the suggestion that this isn’t very real for kids today. I also felt extraordinarily lucky that my child felt she could speak openly about her anguish with me, a hard-won trust I’d built on open, frequent discussions about everything under the sun. I felt deeply for the kids she told me about whose parents weren’t so supportive, and angry about the teachers who told them they simply “couldn’t deal with” a request to use they/them pronouns. I wanted to get this “right,” whatever right looked like.