How to resolve these dilemmas is a discussion that cannot take place only within Facebook itself. After all, though the company has made some laudable changes over time, the teams tasked with questioning the status quo ended up, as the now-departed founder and chief of Facebook’s civic integrity efforts puts it, “in a state of despair around the inaction.” Finally, one of them took her case to the press and the public. Lawmakers on Tuesday may well want to yell about (and at) Facebook, and some of that is warranted. Yet they should realize that to glean the necessary information for addressing these issues they must first demand transparency, and likely mandate it through legislation. Or Facebook, to spare itself the drama of another whistle-blown scandal, could be more honest on its own.