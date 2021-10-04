The whistleblower’s main contention is that Facebook knows the harm its products cause, yet has hidden that harm from outsiders as it continues to prioritize profits. Certainly, some data points are troubling: When an algorithmic shift intended to increase “meaningful social interaction” actually escalated the rage expressed on the site, for example, major political parties in Europe warned that the change had pushed them toward more extreme policy positions. Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, argued Sunday on CNN that Facebook is not the chief cause of polarization, but that’s hardly the point. The point is whether Facebook can worsen the divisiveness that afflicts society today and what responsibility it has to try to do the opposite.
The trade-offs faced by Facebook are tricky, whether they involve vaccine falsehoods that are spread on the flagship platform or disordered eating and depression that is triggered on Instagram. Not only do these forces often pit safety against growth statistics, but they can introduce other competing interests when it comes to free expression. Any time Facebook alters its ranking system to slow down sensationalism, or introduces so-called circuit-breaker measures to cut off dangerous posts before they go viral, innocuous material may become a casualty. And systems designed to account for these complexities can be corrupted, too: The cross-checking protocol Facebook created to review content from prominent people, for example, ended up protecting big-shots against enforcement.
How to resolve these dilemmas is a discussion that cannot take place only within Facebook itself. After all, though the company has made some laudable changes over time, the teams tasked with questioning the status quo ended up, as the now-departed founder and chief of Facebook’s civic integrity efforts puts it, “in a state of despair around the inaction.” Finally, one of them took her case to the press and the public. Lawmakers on Tuesday may well want to yell about (and at) Facebook, and some of that is warranted. Yet they should realize that to glean the necessary information for addressing these issues they must first demand transparency, and likely mandate it through legislation. Or Facebook, to spare itself the drama of another whistle-blown scandal, could be more honest on its own.