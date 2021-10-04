It appears the company understands that. If Zuckerberg can dial down the heat as an election approaches, he can keep it at a simmer afterward. Maybe that would come at the cost of some of the engagement that keeps users signed into Facebook and exposed to advertising. But what counts as enough profit? This trillion-dollar company, with nearly 3 billion users worldwide, ought to be able to survive without putting democracy in peril and causing anguish to impressionable young people.