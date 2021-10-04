Haugen, the previously anonymous former Facebook employee who filed complaints against the company last month, makes a good a case as any that now is the time to hold social media accountable. “When we live in an information environment that is full of angry, hateful, polarizing content it erodes our civic trust, it erodes our faith in each other,” she said in the interview. “It erodes our ability to want to care for each other. The version of Facebook that exists today is tearing our societies apart and causing ethnic violence around the world.”
Haugen’s claims follow similar warnings from others. In a viral TED talk last year, Yaël Eisenstat, who worked on elections integrity at Facebook and is currently a fellow at Berggruen Institute, said “social media companies like Facebook profit off of segmenting us and feeding us personalized content that both validates and exploits our biases.” She explained, “Their bottom line depends on provoking a strong emotion to keep us engaged, often incentivizing the most inflammatory and polarizing voices, to the point where finding common ground no longer feels possible. And despite a growing chorus of people crying out for the platforms to change, it’s clear they will not do enough on their own.”
Recently, Tristan Harris, a former design ethicist at Google and co-founder of the Center for Humane Technology, to help produce the film “The Social Dilemma,” a devastating look at the degree to which Facebook’s and other platforms’ algorithms radicalize users, spread disinformation and contribute to the virulent polarization of American society. While Facebook says it is a mirror simply reflecting trends in society, Harris said it is more like a “fun house” mirror whose algorithms amplify and exaggerate some of our worse societal trends. It intensifies biases, anger, propensity for violence and mental illness.
“As long as algorithms’ goals are to keep us engaged, they will continue to feed us the poison that plays to our worst instincts and human weaknesses,” Eisenstat warned. “And yes, anger, mistrust, the culture of fear, hatred — none of this is new in America. But in recent years, social media has harnessed all of that and, as I see it, dramatically tipped the scales.”
As Harris testified before Congress in April, the film “confirmed what so many people knew and felt already: that the business model behind the social media platforms that have rewired human civilization with addiction, mental health problems, alienation, extremism, polarization and breakdown of truth.”
He continued:
As The Social Dilemma explains, the problem is their attention-harvesting business model. The narrower and more personalized our feeds, the fatter their bank accounts, and the more degraded the capacity of the American brain. The more money they make, the less capacity America has to define itself as America, reversing the United States inspiring and unifying motto of E Pluribus Unum or “out of many, one” into its opposite, “out of one, many.”We are raising entire generations of young people who will have come up under these exaggerated prejudices, division, mental health problems, and an inability to determine what’s true. They walk around as a bag of cues and triggers that can be ignited. If this continues, we will see more shootings, more destabilization, more children with ADHD, more suicides and depression — deficits that are cultivated and exploited by these platforms.
The 2020 election vindicated these warnings, as social media helped spread election disinformation and radicalized the public. Facebook’s slothful response to removing vaccine disinformation only made things worse.
President Biden recently attacked Facebook for “killing people” through disinformation, later softening his language. “My hope is that Facebook, instead of taking it personally … would do something about the misinformation, the outrageous misinformation about the vaccine,” he said. “That’s what I meant.” Eventually, Facebook “deplatformed” the prime spreaders of vaccine disinformation, something the administration had been begging the company to do.
But that’s not enough. With the help of tens of thousands of documents referencing Facebook’s own studies, Haugen illustrates the pathetically weak efforts that remove only a tiny fraction of the violence, incitement and hate content on its platform.
“Facebook has realized that if they change the algorithm to be safer, people will spend less time on the site, they’ll click on less ads, they’ll make less money,” Haugen said. She claims Facebook turned off “safety systems” after the 2020 election, aiding election deniers and Jan. 6 domestic terrorists in reaching like-minded users.
In the case of Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, Haugen said that “what’s super tragic is Facebook’s own research says, as these young women begin to consume this — this eating disorder content, they get more and more depressed. … Facebook’s own research says it is not just the Instagram is dangerous for teenagers, that it harms teenagers, it’s that it is distinctly worse than other forms of social media.”
Facebook claims it works hard to combat misinformation and is not the “primary” source of political polarization. That may be, but its own research now appears to confirm critics’ most damning allegations.
Eisenstat tells me, “The documents finally prove what many of us have been saying all along: There are many employees at Facebook who have not only identified some of the most harmful effects of the platform, but who have also provided workable, potential solutions. The decision to continue prioritizing growth over the public lies squarely with Facebook’s leadership.”
The courts may address whether Facebook overstepped existing laws, but it is up to Congress and the White House to decide if it is time to remove social media’s legal exemption from liability for posts on its platform. Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act specifies, “No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.” The question now is: If the companies are unable or unwilling to stop churning disinformation and hate in service of profits, why should they get this legal free ride?
Eisenstat says, “It’s time for us to stop debating whether Facebook can regulate itself and at a bare minimum insist on proper government oversight for the most harmful practices.” She adds, “There is no one silver-bullet piece of legislation that will create a healthy information ecosystem, but we need to at least define accountability for harmful and dangerous business practices in the online world and mandate transparency for outside academics and/or regulators to accurately audit these companies.”
Some critics want to repeal Section 230 altogether. European countries do not have such extensive protections for social media companies. Others want to condition legal protection on transparency about companies’ algorithms and audit requirements.
In the short term, we need to know whether Facebook mislead the public about what it knows about its malicious effects. Then Congress must step up and defend the public against the pernicious effects of a company that makes money from distorting and contorting our psyches to the detriment of our health, safety and democracy.