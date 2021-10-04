In fact, more than three-quarters of the county’s public workers are already partially or fully vaccinated — and the percentage may be far higher, given that 15 percent have not reported their status. No doubt many of them wish their co-workers would get with the program. The truth is, mandates work, and the county’s vaccine-or-test policy has run its course. As the country passes 700,000 deaths from covid, squishy indulgence on the part of public officials is no longer responsible.