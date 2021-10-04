But the astonishing amount of plastic humanity uses also has a massive and accelerating environmental impact. Some 8 million tons of plastic flow into the ocean every year. The debris in a vast swath of the North Pacific Ocean known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch is a huge aggregation of shoes, fishing nets, bags and other trash. Less visible but also plentiful are tiny “microplastics” made of weathered plastic products, which float around the water column in which all sorts of marine animals feed. Weathered plastics also make the water murkier, blocking sunlight from reaching plankton and other keystone species in the food chain. According to one estimate, the tonnage of plastic in the seas could outweigh that of fish by mid-century.