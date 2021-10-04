Like hundreds of others, Acosta was detained. Officially, she says she is facing charges of “public disturbance” and “inciting crime.” She spent four harrowing days in prison, during which she was interrogated for hours each day.
“They wanted to know who I work for. How much I earn. And what I report on. They weren’t asking me about my supposed disorderly conduct,” Acosta told me on a call from her home, where she has been under house arrest since July 16.
Simply put, Acosta — who is a Havana correspondent for the Spanish daily ABC and reports for CubaNet, an independent digital outlet based outside the country — was arrested for practicing journalism.
For three and a half months, she has only been allowed to walk out her front door to seek medical care or meet with her lawyer. Each time, she’s stopped by the agents guarding her home.
“They ask me where I’m going. They check to make sure I have permission,” she told me. “And they follow me everywhere I go.”
Internationally, there is sometimes a perception that Cuba is less repressive today than it was in the past. Following the detente with the United States that began in 2015, fewer artists and intellectuals were imprisoned, and with much more connectivity to the rest of the world via the Internet, it’s seductive to think that Cuba is no longer the closed society it became under Fidel Castro’s leadership.
But that is a digital mirage.
The Internet brought hope to Cuban society that there would be greater openness, but, perhaps inevitably, a backlash came along with it.
“When there are people in prison, it’s scandalous. When we’re in our home, the international community thinks we’re free,” Acosta told me. “I’m not free; I’m imprisoned in my house.”
This is what suppression of free expression looks like in Cuba today. Rather than making splashy arrests that can spur global condemnation, Cuba now treats crackdowns on journalists as a war of attrition that they seem to believe they can win.
“What’s new in Cuba this year is that the country experienced the most massive protests it’s had in decades. And that made things change. It was a real uprising that is having clear consequences on press freedom,” Ana Cristina Núñez, Central and South America Program senior researcher at the Committee to Protect Journalists, said.
While long jail sentences may no longer be the preferred way to silence independent Cuban voices, threats, intimidation, and the targeted blocking of Internet and cellular communication have become commonplace.
“The Cuban government has modernized their techniques of censorship. It’s more nuanced now, but it’s having the same chilling effects. They have blocked all independent news websites,” Núñez said. “They may be more sophisticated, but the result is the same. They have evolved with the times. I wouldn’t say it’s any better to be a journalist in Cuba today than it was 15 years ago.”
Authoritarians have learned that the arrests of high-profile individuals can easily become international scandals that amplify the impact a dissident has. Instead, Cuban and other governments are simply shutting off connectivity for critical voices. With telecommunications serviced nationalized and under complete state control, it is easy for tyrants to disrupt or even shut down local networks. And, in a relatively small nation such as Cuba, critics are more easily targeted with personalized Internet shutdowns, or intimidation to discourage them from reporting.
Ultimately, their goal is clear: to remove anyone highlighting abuse or calling for change. The most convenient way to do that is not imprisoning critics, but rather sending them into exile. Given the choice, so many Cubans fed up with their leadership have made the same decision for decades: They leave.
But Acosta says she’s not deterred and refuses to be silenced.
“The regime thinks of journalists as leaders of opposition. They want to get rid of anyone who speaks up. They tell us, don’t do this or you will be destroyed,” Acosta told me. “But I’m just as Cuban as them. I have the right to live here.”