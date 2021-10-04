As Democrats move through this negotiation process, they should keep in mind three concerns: First, after this dragged-out fight, Manchin and Sinema may be less likely to cooperate on a carve-out of the filibuster to achieve voting reform. Second, as the GOP continues to fan the fires of the “big lie” of a stolen election, conduct a slew of phony election audits and litter state legislation with devices for partisan takeover of election administration, the need to counter those efforts exceeds the need to halt erosion of ballot access. Third, some necessary voting reforms require spending, which might just pass muster under the Byrd rules for reconciliation.
We know that the parliamentarian dinged immigration reform as an improper subject for reconciliation because the financial elements were considered tangential to the policy elements. The Associated Press explained that the Senate parliamentarian noted, “under Senate rules, provisions are not allowed in such bills if their budget effect is ‘merely incidental’ to their overall policy impact.” The language, according to the parliamentarian, was deemed "by any standard a broad, new immigration policy.”
Democrats objected strenuously, the AP reported, noting that “both parties have stretched the use of the special budget protections over the years. Democrats used them to enact President Barack Obama’s 2010 health care law, and Republicans used them during their failed 2017 drive to repeal that statute.”
In any case, it sure would be worth exploring whether spending for election infrastructure might succeed where immigration policy did not. Consider a number of spending items: money for paper ballot records in every federal election; money for audits conducted by professional, nonpartisan figures according to prescribed standards; money for the investigation and prosecution of those who threaten election officials; money for states to limit wait-times in federal elections to 30 minutes (as recommended by a bipartisan task force in 2014); and money for ballot drop boxes and to conduct early voting.
A Brookings Institution report on voting reform and the filibuster proposed precisely this sort of solution. “Election-related provisions could be offered as part of a budget reconciliation bill, and if challenged under the Byrd Rule, the presiding officer would rule the provisions are allowable, disregarding the advice of the parliamentarian,” the authors wrote. “That ruling would presumably be appealed by the minority, but the appeal could be tabled by a simple majority vote, thus setting a new precedent — that election-related legislation can be advanced using the fast-track procedures afforded to budget bills.”
Manchin and Sinema would have strong reason to support these items as a way of enticing progressives with relatively low-cost items. Just as important, doing so would reduce the pressure on them to end or punch a hole in the filibuster. As the Brookings report pointed out, "Senator Manchin and his allies would keep their word on not blowing up an institution they find valuable.”
Meanwhile, progressives, who are already compromising on the dollar number, may be partially mollified by some voting protections. (Progressives have been among the loudest voices on the need to thwart Republicans’ voter suppression and election subversion.)
There certainly is no downside to trying this. Not every voting reform (e.g., an end to partisan redistricting, a prohibition on removing neutral election officials without cause in favor of partisans) would fit within reconciliation. But including other measures in reconciliation would prevent the Senate from pursuing nonmonetary reforms of the type Manchin and other Democrats agreed to. And if the parliamentarian does nix the idea and Manchin and Sinema refuse to override her, then they might face even more pressure to allow an exception to the filibuster.
Reconciliation is going to take some time, so Democrats might think of ways to bring all members along with lower-cost items that address issues of huge concern. Voting infrastructure might be part of the solution.