Those paying attention during the 2020 campaign recognized that Biden’s agenda was quite progressive. He ran on the Build Back Better plan in 2020, which contained precisely the items he is now pushing for as part of the reconciliation package. He gave speeches and put out white papers on the “caregiving economy.” His $2 trillion green energy plan was more ambitious than just about anything a major Democrat had run on — with the exception of two of his even more progressive opponents, Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Simply because his proposals were not as radical as other candidates does not mean he ran on a timid, wishy-washy agenda. (Certainly, pundits must recall that the GOP attacked Biden’s proposals as “socialist.”)
Biden continues to advocate for elements of his Build Back Better plan in the same way he did during the campaign. On Saturday he told reporters that “my objective here is to make sure we put in place the things that are going to make life more livable for ordinary people. … There’s nothing in any of these pieces of legislation that’s radical, that is unreasonable.” He reiterated that both the hard infrastructure and the reconciliation package need to pass. “I’m a realist. … I was a senator a long time," he said. "I know how legislation gets done. There is no reason why both these bills couldn’t pass independently except that there are not the votes to do it that way. It’s a simple proposition.”
“Progressives are seeking to subvert the Biden agenda.” This is equally misleading. Not only is their agenda largely the same as Biden’s (as described above), but Sanders and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, have been publicly supportive of compromise. Once again on Sunday, Sanders told Jonathan Karl on ABC News’s “This Week”: "The $3.5 trillion should be a minimum, but I accept that there’s gonna have to be give and take.” That’s how an effective negotiator who wants a deal talks. Likewise, Jayapal appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union” would say only that $1.5 trillion was too small. That’s not the way someone willing to blow up negotiations talks.
“Moderates are saving the Democrats from themselves.” This is the flip side of the “it’s progressives’ fault” argument. Declining to move forward on a major part of the president’s agenda, which a large majority of voters say they want, is not particularly “moderate.” It is not moderate to insist corporations pay no more in federal taxes than they currently do (which is zero, in many instances). And it’s not “moderate” to insist that rich people in blue states such as New Jersey, New York and California get back an unlimited deduction for state and local taxes. Neither in the goals they seek nor the intransigence with which they have conducted themselves have the opponents of the reconciliation package distinguished themselves as “moderate.”
It might be surprising to a jaded press corps that a president is seeking to accomplish exactly what he ran on during the campaign. This is a negotiation so no one should be surprised that each side tries to publicly reinforce its position. But make no mistake, if Biden and his congressional allies — which include both progressives and moderates — fail, it will not be for their lack of flexibility and patience.