Biden continues to advocate for elements of his Build Back Better plan in the same way he did during the campaign. On Saturday he told reporters that “my objective here is to make sure we put in place the things that are going to make life more livable for ordinary people. … There’s nothing in any of these pieces of legislation that’s radical, that is unreasonable.” He reiterated that both the hard infrastructure and the reconciliation package need to pass. “I’m a realist. … I was a senator a long time," he said. "I know how legislation gets done. There is no reason why both these bills couldn’t pass independently except that there are not the votes to do it that way. It’s a simple proposition.”