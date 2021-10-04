You might find that a bit hyperbolic. After all, in recent years the court has already delivered one victory after another to the right. They eviscerated the Voting Rights Act, they gave religious business owners the ability to exempt themselves from laws they don’t like, they created an individual right to own guns, they made it harder to organize unions, and much more. Though liberals have won a few recent victories at the court (particularly while Anthony M. Kennedy was still the swing vote), it has been moving steadily right for some time.