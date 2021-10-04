That puts Chicago on pace for the most killings in the city in a quarter-century. In 1996, the crime wave was fueled by crack cocaine. This time, it’s harder to pin on a single cause, but one thing appears certain: Fear of going to jail for a gun crime no longer seems a deterrent. And as is true of the FBI’s 2020 data nationwide, it’s essentially just violent crime that’s rising — theft is down 10 percent in Chicago compared with last year.