The Youngkin campaign jumped all over McAuliffe’s comment almost immediately after the debate, running paid negative ads. But the one issue that should carry special resonance when voters go to the polls deals with whether coronavirus vaccinations should be mandated for public school personnel, public employees or others in businesses that work in close proximity to many people.
The issue clearly differentiates the two major party candidates, and it is a big problem for Youngkin, whose position stands far outside the public’s consensus in Virginia and, most important, the mainstream scientific community view of how to combat the continuing pandemic.
Youngkin, a wealthy former hedge fund executive in his first run for elective office, said he encourages Virginians to get vaccinated and believes the vaccines save lives, but they should be voluntary.
“I’ve gotten the vaccine, my family has gotten the vaccine, it’s the best way for people to keep themselves safe,” Youngkin said in the debate. “But I don’t think we should mandate it.”
On a follow-up question about whether he felt vaccinations for diseases such as mumps, measles and rubella, currently required for public school attendance, should also be optional, Youngkin said that there has been sufficient data collected over many years on those vaccines to justify making them mandatory but claimed there is insufficient information to require coronavirus vaccinations. Really?
McAuliffe, a national Democratic fundraiser before being elected governor in 2013, called Youngkin’s stance “disqualifying.”
“He tells his supporters, ‘If you don’t want to get it, don’t get it,’” McAuliffe said incredulously. “He’s going to send a child (too young for the covid-19 vaccine) to a school where a teacher is not wearing a mask and the teacher is not vaccinated?”
Virginians strongly support mandatory vaccinations and face coverings to fight the highly virulent delta variant of the coronavirus, according to a statewide poll conducted last month by The Post and the Schar School of Policy and Government. The poll, conducted Sept. 7-13, had a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.
The poll found that the pandemic ranked as the second most important issue in the race, trailing only the economy. Sixty-seven percent of those questioned said they supported school districts requiring faculty and staff to be vaccinated, and 69 percent supported requiring teachers, staff and students to wear masks at school. Six in 10 said districts should require high school athletes to be vaccinated, and 55 percent said they broadly favor businesses that require employees to be present in the workplace to mandate vaccinations for them.
Majorities in every region of the state supported mandatory school vaccinations and masking, with the most intense support in the Washington suburbs and in the region from Richmond to Hampton Roads.
Unlike the surges in the deadly virus in 2020, this summer’s spike has been met with considerable resentment, particularly among more educated and affluent suburbanites who believe that the surge was avoidable. They blame it on people who have refused a safe, effective and free vaccination.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the unvaccinated are five times more likely to become infected, 10 times more likely to be hospitalized for serious covid, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and 11 times more likely to die from it than the fully vaccinated.
In Virginia, nearly 61 percent of the state’s population is fully vaccinated — the 13th-best rate in the nation and by far the best in the South, according to national daily tracking data from the Mayo Clinic.
The commonwealth has weathered the latest surge far better than her sister Southern states with their much lower vaccination rates and where deaths and hospitalizations hit their worst levels of the pandemic.
Virginia’s support for pandemic-related mandates exceeds the nationwide average. A Post/ABC News national poll released earlier in September found that 59 percent supported a requirement for school personnel to be vaccinated, 67 percent supported mandatory masking at school and 52 percent backed vaccine mandates for employees in the workplace.
If the delta variant surge continues to subside, that could reduce the potency of mandatory vaccinations as an issue. One month remains until Election Day in a race that could be a photo finish.