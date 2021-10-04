The poll found that the pandemic ranked as the second most important issue in the race, trailing only the economy. Sixty-seven percent of those questioned said they supported school districts requiring faculty and staff to be vaccinated, and 69 percent supported requiring teachers, staff and students to wear masks at school. Six in 10 said districts should require high school athletes to be vaccinated, and 55 percent said they broadly favor businesses that require employees to be present in the workplace to mandate vaccinations for them.