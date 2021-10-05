Highly placed sources in the Pakistani Ministry of Narcotics Control told me that more than four tons of opium, morphine, heroin, hashish, cocaine, meth and other narcotics (worth $626 million) were seized from different areas only in the month of September. Most of the narcotics were recovered from the areas bordering Afghanistan. The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested 99 smugglers and carriers, including some Afghans and Nigerians, last month. ANF data shows that Pakistan is on the front lines of the Afghan drug trade. Forty percent of Afghan drug trafficking utilizes routes passing through Pakistan. Seven million Pakistanis are using drugs. Worldwide, according to the ANF, drug addiction causes 685 deaths a day — compared with 49 deaths per day from terrorism.