I volunteer with the Amache field school, a program through the University of Denver’s anthropology department that offers for-credit and internship opportunities for students in the program as well as Amache descendants. We section off the land and sift through the layers of prairie soil, searching for my peoples’ belongings. What we have found so far has been preserved and can be viewed in an online gallery. But there is so much more work to be done, and my time is running out.