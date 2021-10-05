He then explained the reckless game of chicken Republicans are playing. “Republicans in Congress raised the debt three times when Donald Trump was president, and each time with Democrats’ support. . . . They [now] won’t raise it even though defaulting on the debt would lead to a self-inflicted wound that takes our economy over a cliff and risks jobs and retirement savings, Social Security benefits, salaries for service members, benefits for veterans, and so much more.”
Not only are Republicans refusing to vote for it, but they are also refusing to allow cloture in the Senate so that Democrats can pass it on their own. In his most memorable line, Biden declared, “A meteor is headed to crash into our economy. Democrats are willing to do all the work of stopping it. Republicans just have to let us do our job. Just get out of the way. If you don’t want to help save the country, get out of the way so you don’t destroy it.” The president also cautioned: “In the days ahead, even before the default date, people may see the value of their retirement account shrink. They may see interest rates go up, which will all of my raise their mortgage payments and car payments.”
Biden did a remarkable job explaining obtuse legislative processes such as reconciliation, which most voters couldn’t describe accurately. But he also made clear that Republicans are deploying the filibuster to prevent Democrats from saving the country from fiscal ruin. Moreover, as the country inches closer to the debt-limit expiration date, markets may start to sink, causing retirement and 401(k) plans to dive.
Biden did not say what would happen if Republicans don’t get out of the way. He couldn’t guarantee the debt ceiling would be raised, saying, “That’s up to Mitch McConnell. . . . I can’t believe that would be the end result, because the consequences are so dire. I don’t believe that, but can I guarantee it? If I could, I would, but I can’t.”
Actually, the president and Democrats could guarantee we will not face an economic meltdown. All Democrats need do is declare (via a vote with all 50 members plus the vice president) an exception to the filibuster for the debt ceiling so that Democrats can pass the debt-limit increase. There could be no better reason to disarm an unhinged and deliberately destructive minority that is taking the country hostage solely to make some cheesy ads claiming Democrats ran up the debt. Why should any minority have the power to destroy the full faith and credit of the United States? It’s time to tell Republicans: Get out of the way, or Democrats will punch a hole in the filibuster.
Because today’s Republicans are utterly irresponsible, they should not have a Senate rule preventing the other side from saving the country from ruin. Biden and Democrats would be wise to seize the opportunity to make that case. Democratic senators reluctant to reform the filibuster should be able to see the rule is a loaded weapon in the hands of constitutional assailants. Perhaps it is time to stop indulging a party that aims to create chaos and undermine democracy.