Not only are Republicans refusing to vote for it, but they are also refusing to allow cloture in the Senate so that Democrats can pass it on their own. In his most memorable line, Biden declared, “A meteor is headed to crash into our economy. Democrats are willing to do all the work of stopping it. Republicans just have to let us do our job. Just get out of the way. If you don’t want to help save the country, get out of the way so you don’t destroy it.” The president also cautioned: “In the days ahead, even before the default date, people may see the value of their retirement account shrink. They may see interest rates go up, which will ultimately raise their mortgage payments and car payments.”