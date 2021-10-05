What’s perhaps most disappointing about this episode, however, is not what it shows about the judges’ ethics; it’s what it reveals about their smarts.
Why were they holding or, in a few cases, trading individual stocks in the first place? For most investors, market timing and picking winners, though possibly exciting, are losing propositions.
The wisest long-term strategy is to put your money in a broad-based mutual fund, preferably one that tracks a market index such as the S&P 500.
As no less a market maven than Warren Buffett has counseled, such an approach enables the investor to minimize trading fees, diversify holdings and grow wealth steadily — if unspectacularly — as the U.S. economy expands.
If you had put $10,000 into an S&P 500 index fund in 1991 and held on, reinvesting dividends, through 2020, you’d have more than $210,000, according to the investment site Motley Fool. Buffett, 91, has instructed the trustee in charge of his estate to invest 90 percent of it in an index fund after he dies.
Drawn from the legal elite, district judges are financially successful, by and large, with most of those surveyed by the Wall Street Journal disclosing assets above $775,000. Still, a good question for even the richest non-recusing judge would be: What makes you think you know more about investing than Warren Buffett?
To make their conduct even less comprehensible, following Buffett would also have kept the judges in the clear ethically.
The law allows them to avoid recusing when they hold stocks through mutual funds, on the — sound — theory that the money managers who run such funds owe their fiduciary duty to a large group, not to any particular individual, black-robed or otherwise.
In fairness, judges who failed to recuse often did so inadvertently. These errors, in turn, were sometimes due to their reliance on software that is supposed to alert them to potential conflicts of interest, by cross-referencing their stock holdings with corporate names on the court’s docket. The system proved less than perfect: Occasionally, it did not recognize subsidiaries of a company whose stock the judge owned.
And while the Journal certainly uncovered many appearances of impropriety, it is not clear how much actual wrongdoing this connotes.
Failure to recuse in 685 cases over nine years is — given the law’s clarity — 685 too many, of course. Yet this was an infinitesimal number in comparison with the overall federal caseload. There were more than half a million private civil lawsuits pending in U.S. district courts as of March 31, according to the Federal Judicial Center.
Furthermore, the 131 errant judges in the Journal’s story represented a decided minority of the 700 the paper vetted. Just four of the 131 — Rodney Gilstrap of Texas, Janis Sammartino of California, Brian Martinotti of New Jersey and R. Brooke Jackson of Colorado — accounted for 272 combined of the 685 failures to recuse, or 40 percent.
The Journal identified an even smaller number of cases —145 — in which the judges who failed to recuse actually ruled on contested motions involving a company in which they held stock. Most of the time — 94 instances — they did indeed rule in favor of “their” firm.
Again, this was a bad look the judges should have avoided, but not substantively corrupt unless they knowingly acted in their self-interest. The Journal provided little evidence that their rulings were clearly contrary to law.
The big picture, then, is reassuring, regarding the federal judiciary’s integrity: Unlawful failures to recuse due to apparent financial conflicts are rare in the district courts. The existing law is working, though it probably could be toughened by allowing immediate online access to the judges’ financial disclosure forms.
Less reassuring is the knowledge that so many judges try to play the market instead of parking their money in mutual funds, which is the optimal choice in terms of both their legal obligations and their financial self-interest. It’s basically a no-brainer, but these powerful individuals blew it. That is a bit of a scandal.