Not your everyday scientist or Christian, it’s fair to say. Rather, Collins is the embodiment of a seeming dichotomy that puzzles many on both sides of the ultimate question. Is there a God? Collins has studied the question with scientific precision — helping map life’s greatest mysteries through the Human Genome Project, which he ran until 2009 when President Barack Obama tapped him as director of the NIH. In the 1980s, he also identified the genes responsible for several diseases, including cystic fibrosis and neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that feeds the growth of tumors, as well as Huntington’s disease.