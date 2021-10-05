Saudi contacts with Iran have been led by Khalid al-Humaidan, the head of Saudi intelligence, working through Iraqi mediators. The Iranians are said to have expanded these contacts under the new hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi. For both sides, it appears to be a pragmatic maneuver: The Saudis have concluded that the United States isn’t going to topple the mullahs, and that future stability will be enhanced by mutual investment — and eventually, a resumption of diplomatic relations. The Iranians are said to be ready to reopen an embassy in Riyadh immediately.