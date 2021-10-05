Mr. Eastman’s memoranda sought to justify a brazen power play by Mr. Trump that aimed to set aside the results of an election that had been repeatedly and authoritatively determined to be free and lawful, and to potentially install the loser of that election as a winner, based on nothing more than a false narrative that Mr. Trump had originally authored. Not only is there no support in the text of the Constitution for that extraordinary result, but it is also contrary to an unbroken chain of past practice and legislation since the enactment of the 12th Amendment and wholly unsupported by the scholarship Mr. Eastman tried to invoke to bolster his analysis, that of Professor Laurence H. Tribe.