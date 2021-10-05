The current practice of hospitals is to defer entirely to prison policy when interacting with incarcerated patients. This is not acceptable. We can no longer be bystanders in the mistreatment of people who arrive at our doors to receive care and neglect their right to be free of inhumane punishment. We can no longer passively defer to degrading policies that violate human rights. Hospitals need to change their policies to allow for physicians to negotiate with the prison system on a case-by-case basis. There must be clear exemptions outlined in state and federal policies, especially in end-of-life scenarios when there is no risk of harm or escape.