Peaceful protests are a hallmark of a free society. The First Amendment guarantees the “right of the people peaceably to assemble,” and tyrannical governments everywhere try to abridge that right to maintain their power. Progressives upset by Sinema’s refusal to bow to their demands on the filibuster or the reconciliation bill have every right to express that displeasure in public.
Demonstrations from this weekend went well beyond that. Disrupting Sinema’s class at Arizona State University and following her into a bathroom is not an effort to change her mind through genuine persuasion. At best, they are harassment, designed to force her change of mind by giving her no peace until she does. At worst, they are an attempt to achieve a political result by intimidating the target and making them afraid to do anything but what the protesters demand.
This should be outside the realm of acceptable political behavior. Democracies only work when people can safely express their views without fear of harm or retribution. If the public does not protect people from that fear, those who hold unpopular views will self-censor themselves to maintain their safety. This keeps those who can effectively mobilize with unacceptable tactics in power regardless of elections.
Too many progressives do not understand this. They are so wedded to their political goals that they have lost any sense of decency in how to obtain them. For too many on the left, the ends justify the means.
Even President Biden has lost his perspective. Asked about the protesters on Monday, he said their behavior was inappropriate but “part of the process.” Really? Would he say the same thing if progressive activists followed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) into private spaces or disrupted Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) dinner, as progressives did with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) in 2018? What if Trump acolytes did this? Would Biden stay out of the fray and tell his congressional allies that enduring personal harassment from MAGA hat-wearing individuals is just “part of the process”?
These tactics have thus far not descended into violence, but they easily could. People aroused to passionate acts often go beyond boundaries they didn’t intend to pass. Many of the Capitol rioters on Jan. 6 have basically said they lost their minds in the melee. Who’s to say that the next inflamed progressives to confront Sinema won’t be wielding a club or something worse to compel her obedience?
We’ve seen this happen before in our history. Many have compared our current state of heated rhetoric and political division to the pre-Civil War period. In 1856, South Carolina Rep. Preston Brooks savagely beat Massachusetts Sen. Charles Sumner with a cane on the Senate floor, injuring him so severely that Sumner spent three years recuperating. Brooks resigned his seat and was reelected by Southerners who believed he was a hero for nearly killing Sumner, an ardent abolitionist. As our politics descends into the mud, it’s not unimaginable that someone who attacked a political opponent today would be similarly lionized.
That’s the dangerous road these inflamed progressives walk down. Small, unpunished transgressions encourage larger ones until finally someone angry or deranged enough takes it too far. One supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has already tried to kill multiple Republican members of Congress at a baseball field, seriously wounding House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.). That attempt failed because Scalise was a member of House leadership and thus had a security detail, who held off the attacker until more law enforcement personnel could arrive. Ordinary members of Congress such as Sinema do not always have such protection.
Progressives spoke loudly about how Donald Trump was violating democratic norms during his term of office. They should now loudly condemn those among them whose risky and abusive bullying tactics also violate those precious norms.