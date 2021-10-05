Meanwhile, disorder has so overtaken the complex that closing Rikers is now a matter of life or death. One promising development is Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D)recent state of emergency declaration, which will allow remote court hearings to accelerate casework — although eliminating bail practices, releasing those detained for minor parole violations and utilizing work-release for some sentences could reduce Rikers’s population further. Hochul also signed the Less Is More Act, which ends incarceration for most minor non-criminal offenses. But for Karim, the bill was too late — he missed the cutoff to qualify for release by two days.