Before his single term ends, Moon is making one last push to start new nuclear and peace negotiations with the North. Moon’s latest idea, which he announced in New York during his speech last month at the U.N. General Assembly, is for both sides to officially declare an end to the Korean War as a first step toward denuclearization and peace. (The 1950-1953 Korean War ended merely with an armistice that still holds today.) The conservative opposition is warning against that move, saying it will only reward Kim for his provocations.