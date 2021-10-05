I was violently awakened to the Trumps when the Capitol came under attack on Jan. 6 — an attack the president encouraged and the first lady casually ignored at the time. Their “base” was, and remains, only a means to an end, just like I was. For me, the spell had been broken. In my mind, they wouldn’t care what fate befell anyone involved in the violence at the Capitol. I was the first senior official to resign that day. And I have never regretted the long-delayed choice to break free.