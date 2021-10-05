The commission’s deadlock arises partly or largely over minority voting rights — specifically, how many state legislative districts would empower African Americans and other minorities to exercise clout in races for the state Senate and House of Delegates. (Congressional maps remain a work in progress, with a later deadline.) The Democrats’ maps maximize such districts, in line with the explicit language of the constitutional amendment approved last fall by voters, which says the commission “shall provide, where practicable, opportunities for racial and ethnic communities to elect candidates of their choice.”
That’s a clear mandate but not clear enough for some Republicans on the commission, who, fearing more Black political power means GOP election losses, have sought to limit “opportunity” districts. “Opportunity for what, to elect more Democrats?” said Sen. William M. Stanley Jr., a Republican from Franklin County in southern Virginia, where African Americans make up 8 percent of residents, compared with 20 percent statewide.
The result is that instead of a single set of voting maps at public hearings this week, the commission has presented competing Democratic and Republican blueprints, a cartographical mishmash that serves mainly to confuse.
There will be plenty of skeptics who render I-told-you-so verdicts if the commission is unable to reach agreement on maps to present to the General Assembly in Richmond for an up-or-down vote. In that event, the map-drawing will be thrown into the hands of the conservative-leaning state Supreme Court, which would hire experts to do the job.
Failure was not preordained. The commissioners have it within their power to meet halfway and get the job done. Their mission was approved at referendum by a margin of nearly 2 to 1. It’s a good bet that few of the nearly 2.8 million Virginians who voted to create the commission hoped its members would throw up their hands and decide the job was too hard.
Commissioners face an Oct. 10 deadline for finishing the state legislative maps. No one expected the process of redrawing legislative districts to be a breeze, but voters put their hopes in reform that would cast off brazen gerrymandering in which politicians huddling in secret picked their own voters.
From the outset, though, the commissioners butted heads, with each side hiring its own lawyer to give advice as well as its own map-makers to draft voting districts. That was a victory for cynics who doubted the possibility of comity. Now the commission’s Republican lawyer disputes the proposition that the commission even needs to produce a single agreed-on map in public hearings. Please.
Here’s hoping that success can be snatched from the jaws of dereliction of duty. If not, the redistricting commission will have answered Virginians’ hopes with ignominy.