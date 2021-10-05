As the Voting Rights Lab explains, these measures interfere “with nonpartisan local election administration and [consolidate] power to administer and determine elections results themselves.” In addition, in Arizona and other states, Republicans have been “proposing or initiating costly, highly partisan election reviews that undermine election security and erode trust in our election system.” Partisan measures are also hastening “the mass exodus of experienced election officials by imposing chilling criminal penalties, crippling civil penalties, and parroting disinformation that results in serious safety threats.”
Meanwhile, voting access is still under attack. The Brennan Center for Justice reports: “Between January 1 and Sept. 27, at least 25 states enacted 62 laws with provisions that expand voting access. . . . The 33 laws enacted so far in 2021 have various impacts, including but not limited to making mail voting and early voting more difficult, imposing harsher voter ID requirements, and making faulty voter purges more likely.”
In short, Republicans have launched a massive undertaking designed both to making voting harder and making tampering with the results easier. Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) is reportedly seeking GOP support for the Senate voting reform compromise he endorses. No one will be surprised that zero Republicans have publicly signed on.
Manchin has several choices. First, he can promptly produce 10 Republicans to support the bill. Since that is not happening, he can agree that, given Republicans’ total refusal to engage in good-faith negotiations, he will agree to add voting infrastructure to the reconciliation bill or create a new filibuster exception. Alternatively, he can allow Republicans to tear at the fiber of democracy and the legitimacy of our elections without consequences. That would seal his legacy and consign the country to systematic destruction of free and fair elections.
In the meantime, Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) introduced a bill, the Election Worker and Polling Place Protection Act, on Monday. This is a one-issue voting bill. Reuters reports: “Under the new legislation, anyone who harms or threatens election workers and election infrastructure could face a fine and up to a year in prison. If the threat involves a dangerous weapon or results in serious bodily harm, penalties could be more severe.” The bill also protects “family members, contractors and vendors who assist in the administration of elections.” This could easily be included in the must-pass Justice Department appropriations bill. Given the threats heaped on election volunteers and paid workers, no one can seriously doubt the need to deter criminal activity.
There may be other specific measures that could be included in discrete bills. For example, one of the items in the Senate’s compromise voting reform bill — which establishes cybersecurity standards for election vendors, including for the manufacturing and assembling of voting machines — could be included in the appropriations for the Department of Homeland Security. This is not an avenue for all voting reforms, but it could provide a backstop if the Senate compromise fails.
By whatever procedural mechanism, Democrats must push through voting reforms that at a bare minimum take on election subversion, which threatens to throw the 2022 midterm elections into doubt and may even ignite the sort of violence seen on Jan. 6. The GOP has maintained its war on election integrity and access; Democrats — for the sake of the country and our democracy — cannot afford to surrender.