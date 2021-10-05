In the meantime, Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) introduced a bill, the Election Worker and Polling Place Protection Act, on Monday. This is a one-issue voting bill. Reuters reports: “Under the new legislation, anyone who harms or threatens election workers and election infrastructure could face a fine and up to a year in prison. If the threat involves a dangerous weapon or results in serious bodily harm, penalties could be more severe.” The bill also protects “family members, contractors and vendors who assist in the administration of elections.” This could easily be included in the must-pass Justice Department appropriations bill. Given the threats heaped on election volunteers and paid workers, no one can seriously doubt the need to deter criminal activity.