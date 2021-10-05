No matter whom you asked, the case of the vanishing platform revealed many truths. Among them: Facebook is too powerful, because when it disappeared Instagram and WhatsApp did, too; Facebook is good for society, because without it, we are deprived of Instagram and WhatsApp; and Facebook is not powerful after all, because when it briefly collapsed society did not. If that last one’s true, though, why are we so worried about its monopolistic hold on human attention?