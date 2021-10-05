No one should be surprised that so many of the best shows are no longer made in America. The United States, after all, has only 4 percent of the world’s population. It stands to reason that the other 96 percent would produce a lot of great content. The miracle is that we are now able to see so much of it. The Internet offers an infinity of choices, and the more choices you have, the better the prospect of finding something great to watch. Good thing Washington isn’t limiting imports of foreign shows to protect producers grousing in Malibu diners about how they can’t get their shows on the air anymore. Globalization has opened up a vast marketplace for the U.S. entertainment industry — but also ensured that it no longer enjoys a monopoly on the domestic market. That’s a good thing.