That assessment hit the newsstands one day after New York state troopers and other authorities gunned down 39 men in the facility’s main yard, terminating a five-day uprising ignited by subhuman, racist conditions. As noted in a previous post, news organizations of every stripe mangled the initial facts of Attica’s retaking: Inmates didn’t slash the throats of any hostages, as state authorities indicated.
A recent account by former Rochester Times-Union reporter Richard Cooper illuminates how local reporting helped to shatter the slanderous official rumor-mongering. Early on the morning of Sept. 14, a Times-Union editor called the motel room where the newspaper’s Attica reporters had crashed for the night. He’d heard that the bodies of the Attica dead had been sent to the Monroe County medical examiner’s office for autopsies. Cooper hustled to the office, where officials had been pulling an all-nighter to examine the bodies.
As Cooper chatted with sheriff’s deputies guarding the building, the lead investigator came out and asked the young reporter, “Cooper, where did you guys get the information about slashed throats?” From state officials, Cooper replied. A different story was emerging from the autopsies, said the investigator. All the casualties — hostages and inmates — had died from gunshot wounds. The inmates had no guns.
“I knew I had a big story,” Cooper writes in his 50th anniversary look-back piece. Working with his editors and fellow reporter John Machacek, Cooper pressed the medical examiner’s office for further confirmation and details. As an afternoon paper, the Times-Union’s publication schedule was aligning nicely with the completion of the autopsies. “It all fell into place,” Cooper says in an interview.
Cooper’s boss called the Albany bureau of the Associated Press to promote the exclusive. Once it hit the streets, it overturned the public’s already congealed notion of what happened the day before. “The nine hostages killed in yesterday’s police assault on Attica Correctional Facility died of gunshot wounds and not cut throats, medical reports today showed,” read the story’s lead sentence.
The contradictory accounts forced Monroe County medical examiner John Edland to hold a news conference affirming the Times-Union’s account. As Heather Ann Thompson documents in “Blood in the Water,” Edland performed his work unflinchingly in the face of the “unnerving” presence of state troopers and tremendous pressure to revise his conclusions. (For more on Edland, see this fine piece by The Post’s Radley Balko.)
News organizations that previously had reported official lies scrambled to set the record straight, generally pinning the problem on the state employees who’d spread the disinformation. The 1972 Pulitzer Prize for local/spot news reporting went to Cooper and Machacek for their Edland story. A statement from the Pulitzer administrator, John Hohenberg, credited the team as follows: "[A] censorious public attitude toward the convicts underwent a rapid change and the police, instead, had to assume blame for the killings. What [Cooper and Machacek] had done by following basic reportorial practice, had averted the creation of a monstrous injustice.”
Even Cooper and Machacek’s prizewinning story, preserved on the Pulitzer Prize Board’s website, speaks to the effectiveness of official lies. It notes that New York state corrections Commissioner Russell G. Oswald said that one of the hostages had been castrated. That never happened. Cooper says that just more than 24 hours after the retaking of Attica, there was still much confusion about what had happened — and the information that the Times-Union had gotten from the medical examiner’s office didn’t directly address the castration allegation. (The Times-Union folded in 1997, after owners Gannet merged the paper into its morning counterpart, the Democrat & Chronicle.)
In any case, the state-sponsored disinformation campaign had fizzled within a day, thanks to an ethical medical examiner and a hustling local newspaper. We’ll never know what would have happened to Edland’s findings if the Rochester Times-Union hadn’t promptly shared them with the public. What we do know, however, is that Albany wanted to sit on them: Once the office of Gov. Nelson Rockefeller (R)// learned of the medical examiner’s results, it “immediately sent its own directive that no news be leaked and made clear that Edland’s autopsies were going to be reviewed before any news conferences were called,” Thompson writes in “Blood in the Water.”
The authorities, in other words, wanted to expedite the spreading of calumnies one day, only to slow down the diffusion of their retraction the next day. That’s why we have newspapers.