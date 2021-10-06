In any case, the state-sponsored disinformation campaign had fizzled within a day, thanks to an ethical medical examiner and a hustling local newspaper. We’ll never know what would have happened to Edland’s findings if the Rochester Times-Union hadn’t promptly shared them with the public. What we do know, however, is that Albany wanted to sit on them: Once the office of Gov. Nelson Rockefeller (R)// learned of the medical examiner’s results, it “immediately sent its own directive that no news be leaked and made clear that Edland’s autopsies were going to be reviewed before any news conferences were called,” Thompson writes in “Blood in the Water.”