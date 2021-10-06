The legacy of our use of fossil fuels will already linger for generations to come. The oil platform and pipeline leaking off California is 40 years old and, like much aged fossil fuel infrastructure, was sold by a major oil company to a smaller company trying to squeeze the last barrel of profit out of it before it’s abandoned. Our landscapes are littered with millions of abandoned oil and gas wells, many still leaking oil and natural gas, along with corroding pipelines, mine tailings, power-plant wastes and all the other externalities the industry has left us to deal with.