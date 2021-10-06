Like tens of millions of other Americans, I’m a birder. Last week, my wife, son and I watched waves of raptors and shorebirds flying south past the Golden Gate and San Francisco Bay. These birds — born in the Arctic, Alaska, and the forests of Canada and North America — take off each year on journeys that often extend for thousands of miles, down the four ancient flyways along the Pacific Coast, through the Great Plains and the Mississippi River Basin, or down the Eastern Seaboard, before reaching their wintering grounds in Central and South America.
These journeys are perilous, even in the best of times. Flying thousands of miles requires vast amounts of food and protected habitats. But more and more of the wetlands, marshes, forests and fields needed to support migrating birds have been filled in, cut down and paved over. As a result, the remaining refuges are few and far between, overcrowded and vulnerable to even slight disruptions.
The Southern California spill is the worst sort of disruption. It tarred beaches and fouled a rare, fragile coastal wetland. And it happened at the peak of fall migration, in a spot especially important to the Pacific Flyway.
Southern California’s beaches and remnant marshes offer sanctuary for thousands of migrating birds, including threatened and endangered species. Oil from the spill penetrated these marshes before adequate protective barriers could be put in place, raising the prospect of long-term damage. Birds are already dying.
Long before we were aware of the global climatic consequences of pouring carbon into the atmosphere, the environmental costs of finding, extracting and burning fossil fuels were evident — in the pollution, strip-mined lands, and oil-covered beaches, birds and animals we could see wherever these fuels were found. The spills in California and the Gulf Coast — which in Ida’s aftermath generated thousands of reports of contamination — are vivid reminders that our continued dependence on coal, oil and natural gas isn’t just a threat to our future, but to the present.
We have no choice but to eliminate the burning of carbon-based fuels if we want to save ourselves from ever-worsening environmental and climate disruption.
The legacy of our use of fossil fuels will already linger for generations to come. The oil platform and pipeline leaking off California is 40 years old and, like much aged fossil fuel infrastructure, was sold by a major oil company to a smaller company trying to squeeze the last barrel of profit out of it before it’s abandoned. Our landscapes are littered with millions of abandoned oil and gas wells, many still leaking oil and natural gas, along with corroding pipelines, mine tailings, power-plant wastes and all the other externalities the industry has left us to deal with.
Future archaeologists will find layers of oil wherever spills occurred, together with layers of plastic garbage — another relic of the fossil fuel age.
We can’t shut down the fossil fuel industry instantly. But we can and must do far more, far faster, to accelerate the transition to non-carbon energy and to explicitly address the effects of more than a century of exploitation and abuse.
The billions of dollars of government subsidies still offered to fossil fuel companies must be eliminated immediately. These subsidies have almost no impact on production; according to a Brookings Institution report, eliminating them will “not materially increase retail fuel prices, reduce employment, or weaken U.S. energy security.” But that money could be redirected to help accelerate the transition to new non-carbon energy sources.
The U.S. government needs to put in place new financial regulations to ensure that companies cannot sell off or abandon their old equipment, infrastructure and fields without first cleaning them up, or declare bankruptcy to avoid their cleanup responsibilities.
To protect our birds, coasts and ecosystems from future disasters, all new oil and gas exploration offshore should be prohibited, and current offshore production should be phased out — with the industry required to permanently seal wells and remove platforms and undersea pipelines that will otherwise degrade for years to come.
All these costs should be borne by the fossil fuel industry, which has, since the beginning, considered the environment a free sink for its pollution. That’s unlikely, given the industry’s continued political influence.
But it’s time to accept that the benefits of burning fossil fuels are now vastly outweighed by their negative consequences. Leave them in the ground.