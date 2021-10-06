Dr. Collins took some heat for this. Traditionally, science investigators pursuing basic research have been the foundation of NIH progress. Dr. Collins insists he believes in this approach. But he will be most remembered for his ambitious initiatives.
One was the 12-year BRAIN initiative to develop tools to probe how neural circuits function, which engaged engineers who had never worked on life sciences before. Another is the All of Us Research Program, resulting in an effort to collect data about the genomic basis of disease from 1 million volunteers. He also launched the Cancer Moonshot with then-Vice President Joe Biden. Most recently, Dr. Collins has laid groundwork for the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, modeled on the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. It will support high-risk science pursuits. In all of these, Dr. Collins has displayed an appetite for lofty goals, loads of data and talent cross-pollination.
Biomedical research is generally popular in Congress, but Dr. Collins was an especially persuasive salesman for it and NIH budgets rose from $29.5 billion in his first year to $41.7 billion now. Among Dr. Collins’s contributions during the pandemic was to assemble the public-private partnership that put together protocols which enabled the accelerated clinical trials for the pandemic vaccines. And NIH supported the research and development of the remarkable mRNA vaccine technology.
Dr. Collins has faced some criticism, along with Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for not imposing stricter oversight on NIH research grants that were made through the nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Critics say risky “gain-of-function” experiments with bat coronaviruses should have been scrutinized by a Department of Health and Human Services panel. Dr. Collins has responded that the experiments “were not reasonably expected” to increase transmissibility of the viruses in humans, and the viruses studied could not have been the source of the pandemic strain. The Wuhan laboratory is the focus of questions about whether an inadvertent leak might have led to the pandemic, but so far the virus origin remains unknown. Dr. Collins says he still thinks the evidence is most consistent with a natural origin, but he is frustrated by China’s refusal to be more open to further inquiry.
A high priority for his successor must be preparing for the next pandemic, laying groundwork for therapeutics and vaccines against other pathogens. Also, a vaccine against HIV, and a universal flu vaccine, long elusive, must be pursued. Fighting disease with gene therapy and genomic editing hold immense promise. Antimicrobial resistance is a serious, ongoing threat.
On stepping down, Dr. Collins may have more time for his guitar and Harley-Davidson. But we hope his successor will phone every once in a while for some big ideas.