Dr. Collins has faced some criticism, along with Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for not imposing stricter oversight on NIH research grants that were made through the nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Critics say risky “gain-of-function” experiments with bat coronaviruses should have been scrutinized by a Department of Health and Human Services panel. Dr. Collins has responded that the experiments “were not reasonably expected” to increase transmissibility of the viruses in humans, and the viruses studied could not have been the source of the pandemic strain. The Wuhan laboratory is the focus of questions about whether an inadvertent leak might have led to the pandemic, but so far the virus origin remains unknown. Dr. Collins says he still thinks the evidence is most consistent with a natural origin, but he is frustrated by China’s refusal to be more open to further inquiry.