The Salt Lake Tribune, Lee’s hometown paper, reported:
In the days leading up to the January 6 counting of the electoral votes, Lee’s cell phone rang at all hours with strangers urging him to “stop the steal,” the authors write. Lee made “dozens of phone calls” to see if any states were planning to send alternate slates of electors as envisioned in the Eastman memo, but it was nowhere close to reality. . . .Lee’s part in “Peril” raises a troubling question. If Lee was so bothered by what Trump was doing, why are we only learning about it nine months later?
It’s a good question, but it is hardly the only one. Why did Lee vote to acquit President Donald Trump during the second impeachment when he knew firsthand that Trump was determined to overthrow the election? Why vote against the Jan. 6 commission to uncover the facts about the coup attempt he knew something about?
These questions are startling — but not the only — evidence that Lee, unlike his fellow Utah senator, Mitt Romney, has repeatedly tried to stay in the good graces of the MAGA mob rather than stand up for the Constitution. The reason for doing so may rest in part with his conviction that no Democrat could ever beat him in the deep-red state, so all he needs to do is protect his right flank.
Well, this week he learned that refusal to stand up for democracy — either during the impeachment trials or in any other aspect of Trump’s corrupt, lawless presidency — might come with a price. Former presidential candidate Evan McMullin announced he will run for Senate in Utah as an independent. His glossy video announcement makes clear he is no liberal:
McMullin’s candidacy should be taken seriously, in part because he won 21 percent of the vote in Utah during the 2016 presidential race. Robert Gehrke of the Salt Lake Tribune writes: “If McMullin is elected — and it’s a big ‘if’ — it could pose the most definitive rebuke to date to Donald Trump’s Republican Party and serve notice to leaders of both parties that there is a wide swath of America voters who care less about cultish partisan allegiances and more about results.”
If a Democrat cannot win in one of the reddest states, a former CIA officer who has not spared the Biden presidency from criticism might have a shot. “A poll in August by OH Predictive Insights found that less than half of Utahns statewide support the work Lee is doing in Washington. That includes two-thirds of Republicans,” Gehrke notes. “But there are also one out of five Republicans who don’t back Lee, as well as nearly seven out of 10 Democrats, and a plurality of independents.”
If he can put together that coalition — and if Democrats forgo a futile run — McMullin has a shot. He can point to the last four years of Lee, as Gehrke writes, "supplicating himself before the president, defending the indefensible, and fundraising with the right-wing conspiracist Rep. Lauren Boebert and Rep. Matt Gaetz, who remains under investigation for allegedly paying a minor for sex.”
McMullin can take on Lee for staunch opposition to voting reform in the face of blatant efforts nationwide to suppress voting and subvert election results. He can denounce Lee for voting for a $2 trillion tax cut, racking up the debt during four years of the Trump presidency and now threatening to tank the economy by refusing to vote for the debt-ceiling increase. And he can slam Lee for opposition to lifesaving vaccine mandates.
McMullin has not said whether he would caucus with Republicans or Democrats should he win. In either case, Utah voters who care about the future of democracy and want a senator, not a partisan flunky, will benefit from a more principled, independent voice in the Senate. McMullin has an uphill climb, but Republicans wanting to break free of the MAGA grip — as well as independents and Democrats — should cheer the arrival of a viable center-right candidate.