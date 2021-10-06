In the days leading up to the January 6 counting of the electoral votes, Lee’s cell phone rang at all hours with strangers urging him to “stop the steal,” the authors write. Lee made “dozens of phone calls” to see if any states were planning to send alternate slates of electors as envisioned in the Eastman memo, but it was nowhere close to reality. . . .

Lee’s part in “Peril” raises a troubling question. If Lee was so bothered by what Trump was doing, why are we only learning about it nine months later?