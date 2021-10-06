Fauci, 80, does not run the Food and Drug Administration or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but he has been a senior advisor to both presidents who have battled the covid-19 pandemic and has presented himself as the face of the nation’s public health bureaucracy. Either by choice or under orders, he put himself at the center of every controversy — appearing on television, radio and podcasts of every kind in the past year and a half. No one could possibly survive that gantlet intact.