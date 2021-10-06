Democrats last week blew past their deadline to finish two massive bills at the core of President Biden’s agenda — a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and an even larger social spending and climate measure — as party centrists and progressives faced off. But amid seeming chaos there was substantial progress. After Mr. Biden visited Capitol Hill, Democrats came closer to agreeing on a price tag for the social spending bill on which all sides could realistically compromise: somewhere around $2 trillion over 10 years, down from the $3.5 trillion progressives want but higher than the $1.5 trillion Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) would prefer. They also have a new deadline: Oct. 31, when highway funding lapses and the infrastructure bill will be needed to fill the gap.