In the third season of the HBO drama “The Sopranos,” mafia wife Carmela Soprano visits a psychiatrist. She wants ideas for how to improve her marriage to mob boss Tony Soprano. The doctor offers more judgment than she expected, telling her bluntly that “you’ll never be able to feel good about yourself. You’ll never be able to quell the feelings of guilt and shame that you talked about, so long as you’re his accomplice.” He insists that her dreams of redeeming Tony are foolish, and that Carmela must “take only the children, what’s left of them, and go.”