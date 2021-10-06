Carmela doesn’t leave, of course. Neither did those of us watching at home: Twenty years of anti-hero dramas followed “The Sopranos.” In exchange for her accommodations, Carmela got furs, cars and even land to build a house. But as HBO tries to resurrect “The Sopranos” magic with a prequel, “The Many Saints of Newark,” it’s worth asking what — other than entertainment — the rest of us got out of those decades of trying to understand horrible men.
By structuring “The Sopranos” around Tony’s therapy, series creator David Chase made an explicit case for how viewers should interact with the series. Tony, who sought treatment for panic attacks, was trying to find the source of these episodes and eliminate them. And because those of us watching at home got to eavesdrop on his sessions, we had the opportunity to know him better than anyone else.
The shows about difficult men (and occasionally women) that proliferated after the wild success of “The Sopranos” tended to offer similar deep dives into the psyches of their protagonists.
Sometimes, personal trauma and family history provided the go-to explanation for why these characters turned out the way they did. Such was the case for the vigilante serial killer in “Dexter,” the out-of-control intelligence agent in “Homeland” and the motorcycle gang leader in “Sons of Anarchy.” In other stories, such as “Breaking Bad” and “House of Cards,” the charismatic anti-heroes at the center of the drama were driven by thwarted ambition.
And some of the best, most intellectually audacious anti-hero series argued that their characters were responding to broken systems. In “Deadwood,” “The Wire” and “Justified,” that external force was rapacious capitalism. The revisionist fantasy series “Game of Thrones” took aim at monarchy and misogyny.
Of course, explanations can too easily shade into excuses. As television critic Emily Nussbaum observed in 2014, some fans preferred to “freeze-frame Tony strangling a snitch with electrical wire” or “cheered for Walter White on ‘Breaking Bad,’ growling threats at anyone who nagged him to stop selling meth,” as if running a drug empire is the only way to avoid emasculation.
Fans like these are proof that the questions Carmela Soprano wasn’t brave enough to confront are relevant for the rest of us, too. Will understanding a bad man better — whether he understands himself — make it easier to live with him? Is there a way to help him break the patterns of the past? Or is the only solution to run?
The Golden Age of Television posed this dilemma on an intimate scale, even as Donald Trump’s presidency thrust it onto a national stage, making it relevant for millions of conservative voters. Many Republican leaders made the same choice Carmela made to enable Trump’s rise and perfidy, with similar results for their material and moral lives.
“The Sopranos” suggested this was the wrong decision. In the show’s penultimate episode, Tony’s therapist, Jennifer Melfi, fires him as a patient after reaching the conclusion that the only thing she’s helping him be is a better criminal.
“The Many Saints of Newark” feels like a step backward, and not only because it takes viewers back in time.
The movie focuses on Dickie Moltisanti, played by Alessandro Nivola, who acts as a surrogate father to the youthful Tony, and is the real father to Tony’s own eventual protege, Christopher. “The Many Saints of Newark” tells viewers that there were points at which Tony might have stopped beating up the Mister Softee man and gotten serious about football, college and a life beyond the stifling confines of a New Jersey crime family. But the film never makes a serious case either for Dickie’s influence or Tony’s potential. In any case, the very premise of “The Many Saints of Newark” is self-negating: Everyone watching knows how Tony’s story turns out.
As such, circling back around to the beginnings of the anti-hero age of television actually undermines the more radical, if less-discussed, legacy of these stories. These shows, at their best, argued that while dangerous men may be mesmerizing, the only safe path is the one that leads away from them.