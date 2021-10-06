His suggestion that the horror of Jan. 6 was simply a media creation plays into two unhinged story lines that have taken root in the GOP. The first is the lie that Trump actually won the election, which poll after poll has shown most Republicans still believe. The second is that the violent insurrection was no big deal. That shows up in surveys such as one CBS and YouGov conducted in July, which found that a quarter of Republicans said they approved of the thugs who trashed the Capitol.