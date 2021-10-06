Chance caught mad heat for his comments, but all he did was accurately describe the twisted gender dynamics that plague civil rights activism. Kelly, who was convicted of federal racketeering and sex trafficking crimes last week, benefited from the many ways this old-school politics prioritizes Black males at the expense of Black women and girls, even when their issues have everything to do with race. An African American man ensnared in the legal system is a familiar symbol of structural racism. But when it’s a Black woman under threat — say, one of the many victims of sexual assault denied equal protection of law — we often fail to apply the same focus. Suddenly the issue is not her Blackness, but her womanhood, so it’s really a problem for feminism to deal with.