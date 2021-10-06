In his interview for the Lifetime documentary “Surviving R. Kelly,” Chance said, “Maybe … I didn’t value the accusers’ stories because they were Black women.”
Black women have been stepping up for us Black men for generations. Why is it so hard for us to do the same for them? If we did, R. Kelly might have been brought to justice much sooner — disrupting what would turn out to be decades of sexual abuse of Black women and girls.
Chance caught mad heat for his comments, but all he did was accurately describe the twisted gender dynamics that plague civil rights activism. Kelly, who was convicted of federal racketeering and sex trafficking crimes last week, benefited from the many ways this old-school politics prioritizes Black males at the expense of Black women and girls, even when their issues have everything to do with race. An African American man ensnared in the legal system is a familiar symbol of structural racism. But when it’s a Black woman under threat — say, one of the many victims of sexual assault denied equal protection of law — we often fail to apply the same focus. Suddenly the issue is not her Blackness, but her womanhood, so it’s really a problem for feminism to deal with.
To be clear, the issue is both, always. The idea of intersectionality is the only way to understand white supremacy and patriarchy’s double whammy on the lives of women of color. The outsize difficulties they face are not because they are Black or because they are women, but because they are Black women. But the way we Black men so often talk about racial justice, you’d think the gender subordination of Black women cancels out their race subordination instead of compounding it.
Black men giving ourselves this sort of pass is unfortunate, but it could perhaps be tenable if the cause of Black women were embraced by non-Black women. That’s not the case, though. As illustrated by the White feminist takeover of the #MeToo movement from Tarana Burke, the African American woman who started it, the interests of women of color frequently get short shrift in mainstream feminist politics, too.
“Those White women don’t care nothing about you.” How many times have I heard words like those, from a Black man, trying to school a Black feminist? It might make a difference if the next line were, “But Black men do.” We brothers, however, hardly mobilized to support Kelly’s victims.
The roll call of the courageous activists who relentlessly sought justice for Kelly’s victims — people such as dream hampton, the executive producer of “Surviving R. Kelly,” and activists Kenyette Tisha Barnes and Oronike Odeleye, who led the #MuteRKelly movement — is long. But African American men are conspicuously absent.
Instead, Chance the Rapper did his collab. Dave Chappelle had jokes. Even I feel somewhat complicit. As a scholar of race and criminal law, I have written tens of thousands of words about Black men and the legal system, but these are my first about the Black women who survived R. Kelly.
My brothers and I can do better. No group understands better than us the ways anti-Blackness is embedded in U.S. law. Instead of focusing solely on our own suffering, we must reframe our activism to make it clear that structural racism hurts our sisters just as traumatically. In advocacy around policing, we need to #SayHerName. And how about a Million Man March that centers issues that disproportionately affect Black women, including eviction, pay equity and reproductive rights?
In other words, Black men must echo the commitment and passion Black women have always shown us. African American men were historically the anointed leaders of racial justice campaigns, but the foot soldiers have long been the women, from the Montgomery bus boycott to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Understanding R. Kelly’s conviction as a victory for #MeToo is correct only if it’s understood as a #BlackLivesMatter victory, too. Not for the first time, Black women showed the world how it’s done — intersectionally. Brothers, going forward, let’s act like we know.
Chance the Rapper, for his part, clarified his interview comments after some time for reflection. “Any of us who ever ignored the R. Kelly stories, or ever believed that he was being setup/attacked by the system (as black men often are),” he wrote, “were doing so at the detriment of black women and girls.” That wisdom, for too many of us, has been a long time coming.