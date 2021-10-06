Applying Reagan’s principles to Democrats’ proposals today would give Republicans a road map of how to proceed once they regain power. For example, President Biden’s proposal to give everyone two years of free community college could be repealed because it is an untargeted program that provides subsidies for all. His desire to increase the maximum Pell Grant, however, could be retained in some form because that is a targeted program to help poor and working-class students afford higher education. Alternatively, Republicans could design their own program to address whatever genuine issue there is with community college unaffordability, a program that could direct aid to prospective students likeliest to complete their studies.