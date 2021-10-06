The failure to not only repeal and replace Obamacare, but also pass any significant legislation amending the law shows starkly the Republican problem. It’s one thing to “just say no” when in opposition, but that mantra gives party leaders no guidance when they are in power. Attempting to repeal everything Democrats pass in reconciliation is not likely to pass political muster given that legislators are notoriously reluctant to remove benefits from people once they have been conferred.
The opposite formulation, however, is also unappealing. Simply accepting everything Democrats pass in toto means government always ratchets up — a phenomenon the conservative base is well aware of. The populist fervor driving core Republican voters means there will likely be a loud demand by 2024 not simply to stand athwart history and yell stop, but to actually get into the train’s engine and steer it in a different direction. That means Republicans will have to do something significant to move the needle back in the direction of smaller government once they hold all the political cards.
Doing this intelligently will require diving into policy detail. But the Obamacare defeat shows the peril that comes with pristine devotion to libertarian anti-government principles. You can’t beat something with nothing, the adage goes, and governing parties have nothing to offer if they don’t understand policy alternatives.
Navigating between the Scylla of full repeal and the Charybdis of supine acceptance of whatever Democrats enact requires a theory of what the federal government should and should not do. Republicans looking for such a theory to guide their deliberations need look no further than Ronald Reagan.
As I showed in my book exploring the Gipper’s political philosophy, Reagan was never opposed to federal action per se. He endorsed initiatives targeted at people truly in need. Reagan backed Social Security, for example, in his famous speech endorsing Barry Goldwater’s presidential candidacy because “destitution should not follow unemployment by reason of old age.” He also endorsed the Kerr-Mills Act, an alternative to Medicare, because it would direct federal subsidies through state-drafted plans to meet the genuine need poor seniors faced in paying emergency medical bills.
Applying Reagan’s principles to Democrats’ proposals today would give Republicans a road map of how to proceed once they regain power. For example, President Biden’s proposal to give everyone two years of free community college could be repealed because it is an untargeted program that provides subsidies for all. His desire to increase the maximum Pell Grant, however, could be retained in some form because that is a targeted program to help poor and working-class students afford higher education. Alternatively, Republicans could design their own program to address whatever genuine issue there is with community college unaffordability, a program that could direct aid to prospective students likeliest to complete their studies.
This principled approach gives Republicans flexibility to reformulate Democratic programs entirely. Biden’s entire approach toward child care, for example, is premised on the notion that publicly subsidized and regulated child care and education are better for children than informal family or neighborhood arrangements or having a parent stay at home with their children. A Reagan-inspired alternative might be to reform federal child-care programs so they give subsidies to parents they can use on arrangements of their choosing, something that would likely provide greater parental satisfaction and save significant sums of money.
Along the same lines, the Democrats’ reconciliation bill is likely to contain a version of Biden’s proposal to provide all American workers with 12 weeks paid time off to care for newborn children or sick family members. Republicans might consider replacing it with one of the plans introduced in the last Congress by Sens. Mike Lee (Utah), Joni Ernst (Iowa), Marco Rubio (Fla.) and Mitt Romney (Utah).
Conservatives should not take this as a warrant to simply pass a dime store New Deal. Trimming around the edges of something progressives design is not what Reagan would have wanted nor what conservatives will accept. These principles require real thought about what government can and should do and would likely put in motion a fundamental reevaluation of the edifice Democrats have built during the past 90 years. The aim would not be to destroy, but instead to “build back better,” to borrow a phrase.
Reagan, in his speech that made him a star, chided his “liberal friends” for wrongly saying that conservatives were “always ‘against’ things’” and “never ‘for’ anything.” The GOP’s response to whatever Democrats finally decide to pass will show whether his optimistic vision of conservatism still holds sway.