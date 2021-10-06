But after all the hard work, the source got cold feet. Amid a vicious crackdown on critics, activists, clerics and even royal family members, the source said every time someone knocked on her door, she was paralyzed by fear that state operatives had come to grab her. In the surveillance state that is Saudi Arabia, she feared being outed despite being obsessively cautious. I felt compelled to hold the story. I hoped that one day I might publish it if the source ever felt safe. That day never came.
In my four years as a foreign correspondent in Saudi Arabia, that was not the only time a source was terrorized into silence.
Saudi Arabia has long been a monarchy-driven autocracy, but many of the kingdom’s citizens will tell you in hushed whispers that the repression has never been worse. Saudi Arabia, they say, has become a police state.
The murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Post contributing columnist, three years ago in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul sparked a global uproar. Adding to the horror is the torture of women activists in detention, rising digital authoritarianism — the arrest or disappearance of critics over social media posts — and the arbitrary ban on overseas travel that often extends to the family members of those arrested.
I lived in the kingdom during what was perhaps the most transformative period in its modern history. Saudi Arabia has witnessed more change in the past four years than in the past 40. It lifted the world’s only ban on female drivers and reopened cinemas, ending decades-old prohibitions. It reined in its clerical class, attempting to reset the role of religion in a country long associated with hard-line Wahhabism. It allowed mixed gender workspaces and music concerts in a country once notorious for corralling the sexes.
MBS is dragging the country by the hair, his most ardent supporters tell us, writhing and screaming into the 21st century. But the untold stories in my countless notebooks attest to another reality: How fear is holding back the nation and its people. Understanding the “new” Saudi Arabia requires understanding the anatomy of this fear.
MBS has tried to soften the kingdom’s austere image in the post-9/11 age with a sweeping liberalization drive that has been welcomed by many young Saudis hungry for social freedoms. But it is riddled with jarring contradictions. The liberalization drive is accompanied by a punishing crackdown on liberals. He seeks to champion women’s rights but simultaneously incarcerates women who have long campaigned for the same rights. He seeks to champion “moderate Islam,” but many of the victims of his crackdown are moderate clerics.
The ever-shifting red lines are now so confusing that ordinary citizens are constantly terrified of having the “wrong” opinions. Many in the intellectual class — who could contribute to MBS’s reforms with constructive critiques — choose to remain silent and find safety in acquiescence. A prominent Saudi intellectual told me he counts himself among the kingdom’s “silent majority.”
Many fearful Saudis can’t even find refuge in silence. A toxic hyper-nationalism sweeping Saudi social media has resulted in those who remain silent, or don’t vocally defend the regime, being called out as “traitors.” The hysteria prompted one academic to draw comparisons to American playwright Arthur Miller’s 1953 play “The Crucible,” in which women protect themselves from suspicion of witchcraft by falsely calling out others. Anecdotally, I found some Saudis sidestep the traitor label through fake displays of nationalism. Having a split personality is a safety buffer in these times.
Saudi Arabia employs armies of foreign consultants who profit off the wealthy petro-state. For some of them, the kingdom is something of a country version of “Florence Foster Jenkins”. In the film, sycophants around a flamboyant American socialite who wants to become an opera star — including some on her payroll — refuse to tell her she is a horrible singer. Many consultants in private concede they tell their Saudi paymasters what they want to hear. There is no incentive to tell them they cannot sing.
Saudi Arabia, despite its talent crunch, could cultivate an alternative — citizens who are more invested in its success. But it appears to be locking up or scaring away its best and brightest. Saudi Arabia has seen a steady rise in citizens seeking asylum overseas. The repression is also fueling an increasingly vocal diaspora.
Government supporters justify the repression as a sort of coup-proofing at a time of historic reforms, a dangerous period that could provoke a backlash from arch conservatives and political opportunists. The spectrum of opinion, they tell us, is simply too broad and diverse to accommodate all views.
But that justification completely ignores how fear is corroding the country from within, inhibiting its own lofty ambitions. I suspect the full cost of that fear will never be known. Just like the untold stories in my notebooks.