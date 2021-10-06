Saudi Arabia employs armies of foreign consultants who profit off the wealthy petro-state. For some of them, the kingdom is something of a country version of “Florence Foster Jenkins”. In the film, sycophants around a flamboyant American socialite who wants to become an opera star — including some on her payroll — refuse to tell her she is a horrible singer. Many consultants in private concede they tell their Saudi paymasters what they want to hear. There is no incentive to tell them they cannot sing.