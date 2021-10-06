How much did crushing our economy help to control the virus, keep hospitals from being overwhelmed or prevent deaths? We’ll never know for sure, but even media outlets of the mainstream variety are gingerly beginning to acknowledge that covid-19 seems to do what it does regardless of our response, short of a vaccine. In a story analyzing covid-19’s observable cycles, David Leonhardt of the New York Times wrote Monday that “social distancing is not as important as public discussion of the virus often imagines.” Michael Osterholm, an infectious-disease expert at the University of Minnesota, told Leonhardt, “We’ve ascribed far too much human authority over the virus.”