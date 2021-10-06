Over the past seven years, backers of New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC), which would bring inexpensive, clean, reliable power from Canada through Maine to the New England power grid, have secured the federal, state and local permits and approvals they need to build the project, two-thirds of which is in an existing transmission line corridor. (There is pending litigation about whether an additional approval is needed for a lease for about one mile of the line.) Experts who have reviewed the project said it will cut greenhouse gas emissions by about 3.5 million metric tons per year, the equivalent of taking roughly 700,000 cars off the road every year.