The plaintiff in the case, my former Post writing partner Paul Goldman, alleges the House districts in place for the November election are based on 2010 Census data, a clear violation of the plain wording of Virginia’s constitution. Goldman filed his lawsuit in June.
Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring’s office will argue that Goldman’s case should be dismissed because the state has sovereign immunity — it can’t be sued unless it agrees to be sued — and that immunity extends to state officers and boards, such as the state Board of Elections.
Court watchers will have their own guesses as to how the hearing will play out. But it’s worth noting that the hearing was originally scheduled for Oct. 27. Election Day is Nov. 2.
Outside the courtroom drama, there are the bigger political questions one might think would be blanketing the airwaves and clogging voters’ mailboxes.
The biggest issue of all: Why has Herring, running for a third term as state attorney general, drawn out this case? Del. Lee J. Carter (D-Manassas) requested a formal opinion from Herring in late April on “the constitutionality of the 2021 elections for the House of Delegates being conducted under electoral districts established in 2011.”
Herring has still not responded to Carter’s request, though state law makes it clear he is required to do so. His office said Wednesday that it would not comment on pending litigation.
What’s the big deal? The census data was late owing to the coronavirus pandemic and — as Herring and other attorneys general argued — Trump administration efforts to “sabotage” the census.
The delay meant Virginia’s redistricting process, under a new bipartisan redistricting commission, got a very late start redrawing House maps. It’s not the commission’s fault, but the constitutional problem remains. What to do?
Herring, the state Board of Elections or Gov. Ralph Northam (D) could have asked a federal court to craft a workaround similar to what a three-judge panel did in the early 1980s when newly minted House districts were ruled unconstitutional in Cosner v. Dalton.
The court ruled that because there wasn’t enough time to fix the unconstitutional districts, the 1981 races could go on as planned, but the winners would serve one-year terms. There would be fresh elections in 1982 — again, for a one-year term — under new, constitutional district maps. The 1983 elections would be for two-year terms.
Sounds very familiar. Politicians didn’t like it. But they adapted.
Why, then, hasn’t Herring — or anyone — made the call for a Cosner-like remedy?
It’s a mystery. Democrats — aside from Goldman, a former Democratic Party chairman — have been mum, leaving it to Herring to argue that the state can’t be sued. That’s especially rich, considering cases such as Harper v. Virginia Board of Elections, the 1966 suit challenging the poll tax, filed — as the name shows — against the Virginia Board of Elections.
And what of the GOP? There’s an election on, after all. One might think a party obsessed with election integrity and that is, at least in campaign brochures, very pro-Constitution would be slamming Democrats as hypocrites on this matter. Instead, Republicans are as quiet as their Democratic counterparts.
Surely all this silence isn’t because the major political parties are putting the interests of incumbents ahead of voters, is it?
Heaven forbid.
But both major parties are also now on notice: There’s a possible October surprise on deck in the Richmond federal courthouse next week. Plan accordingly.