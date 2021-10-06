The SEC will now be compelled to investigate, demand further documents and testimony, and, if warranted, bring a lawsuit. While the SEC does not have the power to bring any criminal charges to the extent it finds evidence of actual crimes (e.g., fraud, perjury), it can refer those matters to federal prosecutors. Nevertheless, as the SEC’s website explains, “The SEC can charge individuals and entities for violating the federal securities laws and seek remedies such as monetary penalties, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains, injunctions, and restrictions on an individual’s ability to work in the securities industry or to serve as an officer or director of a public company.” This is serious stuff.